Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,474 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Consolidated Edison worth $26,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,155,000. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 3,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.18.

ED opened at $71.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $94.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

