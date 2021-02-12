Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 781.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,882 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Berkeley Lights worth $26,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLI. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth about $6,592,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,614,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,994,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

In other news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 159,692 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $13,184,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 1,203,029 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $99,322,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,908,325 shares of company stock valued at $157,551,312 in the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $78.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.22. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Berkeley Lights Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.