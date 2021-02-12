Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $26,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 179.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 127.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after buying an additional 38,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 29.1% during the third quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. New Street Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,611.17.

MELI opened at $1,942.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,797.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1,400.73. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12,138.30 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

