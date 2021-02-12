Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $23.73 Million Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,496 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Edison International worth $23,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 68.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 18.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 22.3% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 33,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

EIX opened at $58.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.6625 dividend. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

