Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $24.31 Million Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,365,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,701 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $24,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 198,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 48,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 39,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOC opened at $18.36 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

