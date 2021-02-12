Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $25.06 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,506 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $25,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $58.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.