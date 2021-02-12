Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $25.39 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 784,673 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Public Storage worth $25,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 53,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 6,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 47,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSA opened at $233.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.81. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $240.75.

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.10.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

