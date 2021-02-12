Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $25.63 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Welltower worth $25,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Welltower by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Welltower by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.69.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $66.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average is $59.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $89.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

