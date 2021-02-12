Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $25.65 Million Stock Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,611 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $25,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $22,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Shares of ALLO opened at $34.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.28. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.43.

In other news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $461,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

