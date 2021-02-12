Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $26.11 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,456 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $26,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,652,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,273,206,000 after acquiring an additional 140,317 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Crown Castle International by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,319,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,190,000 after acquiring an additional 158,687 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 58.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,065,000 after acquiring an additional 822,902 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,886,000 after acquiring an additional 168,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,869,000 after purchasing an additional 547,049 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $162.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $588,547 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.