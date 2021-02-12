Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $26.25 Million Stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 173,905 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.05% of AAR worth $26,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AAR by 13,915.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AAR by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in AAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in AAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AAR by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,245.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,390 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $1,009,991.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,578.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,591 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,918. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of AIR opened at $38.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 1.84. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $45.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.55.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.42 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

