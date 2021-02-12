Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $26.41 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $26,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth about $7,898,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $717.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $717.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $747.21. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total transaction of $152,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,086 shares of company stock valued at $12,941,596. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.67.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

