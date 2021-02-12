Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $26.45 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 87.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Marriott International worth $26,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Marriott International by 6.9% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,142,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,341,000 after purchasing an additional 138,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,855,000 after acquiring an additional 102,659 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 903,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,623,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 902,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,555,000 after acquiring an additional 465,520 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 900,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,414,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $126.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 238.97 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $150.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.91.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.