Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $26.46 Million Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,103 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of First Republic Bank worth $26,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in First Republic Bank by 38.9% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $155.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.16. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $166.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.06.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

