Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $26.65 Million Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,358 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.37% of UGI worth $26,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 2.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 22,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 29.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the third quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 42.4% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. Also, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $684,720.00. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

