Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $26.65 Million Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,358 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of UGI worth $26,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in UGI by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $684,720.00. Also, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

UGI opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average of $34.87.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

