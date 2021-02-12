Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $26.91 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of CMS Energy worth $26,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,342,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,617,715,000 after purchasing an additional 760,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,699,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,264,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135,462 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,762,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,064,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,212,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,858,000 after purchasing an additional 34,782 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,077,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,581,000 after purchasing an additional 52,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Cfra downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.59.

CMS opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $69.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.88%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

