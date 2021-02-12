Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $27.34 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 716,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,474 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.45% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $27,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 514,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,887,000 after buying an additional 20,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 163,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 23,830 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $41.95 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $42.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.65.

