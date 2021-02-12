Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,762,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,127,262 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ford Motor worth $24,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,832,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265,908 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,329,314 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,181,013,000 after purchasing an additional 450,002 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 43.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $329,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,036,764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 48.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,749,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $104,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.78.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of -286.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

