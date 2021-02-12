Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 781.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,882 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Berkeley Lights worth $26,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLI. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 1,203,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $99,322,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 159,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $13,184,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,908,325 shares of company stock valued at $157,551,312 over the last ninety days.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $78.81 on Friday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.11 and a 200 day moving average of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.