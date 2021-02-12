Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $25,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 59,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,019 shares of company stock worth $5,475,174 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $175.55 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $181.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.99.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

