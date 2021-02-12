Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 680,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,216 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of The Kraft Heinz worth $23,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.56.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of -88.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

