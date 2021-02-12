Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,564 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of VICI Properties worth $26,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 64,980 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in VICI Properties by 12.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VICI. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.48.

VICI Properties stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.46. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

