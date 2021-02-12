Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,519 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of LendingTree worth $24,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 25,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $343.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -113.31 and a beta of 1.75. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.72 and a 1-year high of $368.66.

TREE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities cut shares of LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.25.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

