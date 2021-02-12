Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,519 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of LendingTree worth $24,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 25,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:TREE opened at $343.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -113.31 and a beta of 1.75. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.72 and a 1-year high of $368.66.
LendingTree Company Profile
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
