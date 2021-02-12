Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,066 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.05% of Veritex worth $26,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBTX. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veritex by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 611,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,690,000 after acquiring an additional 256,745 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Veritex by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,110,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,917,000 after acquiring an additional 194,231 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth $1,737,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth $1,534,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Veritex by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 59,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

VBTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeff Kesler sold 1,770 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $49,878.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,857.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,593 shares of company stock valued at $868,105 in the last quarter. 5.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $28.54 on Friday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. Veritex’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.