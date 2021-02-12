Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,706 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Cardinal Health worth $26,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,678.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,067,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,585 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,799,000 after purchasing an additional 886,538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 292,036 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 315,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,829,000 after purchasing an additional 208,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,085,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,118,000 after purchasing an additional 186,543 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.17.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.