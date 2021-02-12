Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,456 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $26,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $588,547 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $162.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The firm has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

