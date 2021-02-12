Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 132,328 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 253.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,328 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Peloton Interactive worth $27,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $146.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,092.57 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.75.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $2,043,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,750 shares in the company, valued at $16,178,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $16,961,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 129,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,006,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 712,405 shares of company stock worth $90,240,914. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.55.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

