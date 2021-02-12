Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 188,737 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 3,833.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,737 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of LCI Industries worth $25,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,433,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,119,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 354,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,976,000 after purchasing an additional 43,153 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 347,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 112,744 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 189,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 174,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.57.

In other news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total transaction of $110,457.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,422.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $851,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,699,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,847 shares of company stock worth $3,560,575. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $144.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.61. LCI Industries has a one year low of $55.29 and a one year high of $152.96.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.12 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

