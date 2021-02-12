Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,230 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,877 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Sunrun worth $27,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RUN. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Bywater sold 73,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $4,127,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,073. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $43,765.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,270,257 shares of company stock valued at $86,264,889 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sunrun from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.82.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $82.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,055.51 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

