Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 344,302 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 285.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,302 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Hess worth $24,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Hess by 0.4% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 69,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $2,004,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,863,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $1,822,311.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,986.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,648 shares of company stock valued at $23,177,150 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $64.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

