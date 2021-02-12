Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $26,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,942.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,797.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,400.73. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,138.30 and a beta of 1.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. New Street Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 target price for the company. Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,611.17.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

