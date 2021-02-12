Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,506 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $25,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEG. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 47,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 313.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 15,893 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average is $56.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

