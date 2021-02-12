Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $25,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,988,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CME opened at $182.71 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The company has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.59.

In other CME Group news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $734,760.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,199.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,616 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

