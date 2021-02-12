Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $25,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in CME Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in CME Group by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CME. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.59.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,226,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,559 shares of company stock worth $2,267,616 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME stock opened at $182.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.82. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

