Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 6,792.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388,931 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.11% of Allegheny Technologies worth $23,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 200.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 70,020 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $422,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 425.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 95,816 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 30.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.93. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $20.78.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $658.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Benchmark raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CFO Donald P. Newman purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $210,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $1,346.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

