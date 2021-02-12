Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,618,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,529 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.95% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $27,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LXP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,433,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,780,000 after purchasing an additional 445,944 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,352,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,138,000 after buying an additional 247,843 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 573,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 171,930 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77.

A number of research firms have commented on LXP. Evercore ISI raised Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

