Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,879 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.88% of Focus Financial Partners worth $27,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOCS. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 18.3% in the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 91,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 14,105 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 55.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 291.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $52.20 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $54.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 217.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

