Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,691 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.63% of SYNNEX worth $26,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SYNNEX by 35.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SYNNEX by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $200,870.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,824.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYNNEX stock opened at $89.55 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $91.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.84 and a 200 day moving average of $118.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

