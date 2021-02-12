Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 152,087 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.14% of TRI Pointe Group worth $25,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 126,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 47,991 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 60,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 353,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 37,225 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPH. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley raised TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.59.

TRI Pointe Group Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

