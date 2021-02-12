Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,691 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.63% of SYNNEX worth $26,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNX. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the third quarter worth about $126,413,000. Abrams Bison Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 81.3% in the third quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,267,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,527,000 after buying an additional 568,508 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the third quarter worth about $38,264,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 38.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,656,000 after purchasing an additional 165,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 62.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,682,000 after purchasing an additional 131,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

SNX stock opened at $89.55 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $1.38. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 5.85%.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $200,870.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,824.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $44,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,176 shares of company stock worth $542,256. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cross Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

