Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Teradyne worth $27,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1,283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $135.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.11. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $143.40.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.06.

In related news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,011,574. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

