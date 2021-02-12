Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,451 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,103 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of First Republic Bank worth $26,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $155.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $166.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.06.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.