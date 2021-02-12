Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,267 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Nasdaq worth $23,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 45,412 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Nasdaq by 6.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 431,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,266,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.03.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $142.37 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $145.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.91 and a 200-day moving average of $130.19.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,308. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

