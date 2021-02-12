Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 151,706 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,706 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Cardinal Health worth $26,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 346.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAH opened at $52.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

