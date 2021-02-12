Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 195,611 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,611 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $25,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLO. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 51.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 293.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average is $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.28. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALLO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

In other news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $461,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

