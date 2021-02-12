Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,403 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,718 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 20,403 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Xilinx worth $27,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Xilinx by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,505 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,145 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $144.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on XLNX. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

In other Xilinx news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

