Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 23,584 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,584 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of 10x Genomics worth $25,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,288,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,706,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,146 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,856,000 after purchasing an additional 681,250 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,922,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,635,000 after purchasing an additional 487,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 648.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,459,000 after acquiring an additional 371,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.18.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $1,399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 890,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,603,187.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $1,019,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 510,591 shares in the company, valued at $69,430,164.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 176,250 shares of company stock valued at $27,417,988 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $190.12 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $192.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of -140.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.86.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.