Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 25,541 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,541 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust worth $27,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,311,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $462.19 on Friday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $463.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.79.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

