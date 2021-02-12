Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,959 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of CMS Energy worth $26,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,342,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,617,715,000 after purchasing an additional 760,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,699,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,264,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135,462 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in CMS Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,762,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,064,000 after acquiring an additional 327,244 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,212,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,858,000 after buying an additional 34,782 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,077,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,581,000 after buying an additional 52,885 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS opened at $56.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $69.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cfra downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.59.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

